News
Embracer Group Reveals Plans to Split into 3 Companies
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The companies will be separate, publicly listed companies. Embracer Group stated the change will "[enable] each entity to better focus on their respective core strategies and offer more differentiated and distinct equity stories for existing and new shareholders."
Asmodee will be a tabletop games publisher and distributor. Coffee Stain & Friends will be a gaming company with "a dual focus on indie and A/AA premium and free-to-play games for PC/console and mobile."
Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will handle AAA game development and publishing for PC and console, and will also serve as the holder of the IP for The Lord of the Rings, Tomb Raider and others.
Embracer Group AB, formerly known as THQ Nordic AB, is a parent company of over 100 development studios dealing in console, mobile, PC, and board games. The company acquired game development studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix Montréal from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. in May 2022, and acquired Dark Horse Media in December 2021.
PLAION is a member of the Embracer Group. PLAION PICTURES, the German film publishing subsidiary of the PLAION Group, acquired 100% of the shares of Anime Limited from its founders in October 2022.
Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will be the company that will own Dark Horse Media and PLAION. The company will also include Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, among others.
Embracer Group will also form a new ownership structure with the change. The largest shareholder, Lars Wingefors AB, has 20% of capital and 40% of votes, and "will remain a long-term, active, committed and supportive owner of all three entities."
Sources: Embracer Group, ICv2 (Milton Griepp)