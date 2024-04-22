Embracer Group Reveals Plans to Split into 3 Companies

©Embracer Group

Gaming conglomerate Embracer Group announced on Monday it is planning to split into three companies: Asmodee Group, Coffee Stain & Friends, and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends.

The companies will be separate, publicly listed companies. Embracer Group stated the change will "[enable] each entity to better focus on their respective core strategies and offer more differentiated and distinct equity stories for existing and new shareholders."

Asmodee will be a tabletop games publisher and distributor. Coffee Stain & Friends will be a gaming company with "a dual focus on indie and A/AA premium and free-to-play games for PC/console and mobile."

Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will handle AAA game development and publishing for PC and console, and will also serve as the holder of the IP for The Lord of the Rings , Tomb Raider and others.

Embracer Group AB, formerly known as THQ Nordic AB, is a parent company of over 100 development studios dealing in console, mobile, PC, and board games. The company acquired game development studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix Montréal from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. in May 2022, and acquired Dark Horse Media in December 2021.

PLAION is a member of the Embracer Group. PLAION PICTURES , the German film publishing subsidiary of the PLAION Group, acquired 100% of the shares of Anime Limited from its founders in October 2022.

Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends will be the company that will own Dark Horse Media and PLAION. The company will also include Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, among others.

Embracer Group will also form a new ownership structure with the change. The largest shareholder, Lars Wingefors AB, has 20% of capital and 40% of votes, and "will remain a long-term, active, committed and supportive owner of all three entities."

Sources: Embracer Group, ICv2 (Milton Griepp)