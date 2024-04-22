YOASOBI Musical Duo Adds New York City, Boston Stops to U.S. Summer Tour

Summer shows begin with Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL from August 1-4

YOASOBI announced on Twitter on Monday that the J-pop group will add New York City and Boston stops to their U.S. tour.

Image via Yoasobi's Twitter

The tour dates and locations include:

Radio City Music Hall at New York City — August 6

MGM Musical Hall at Fenway at Boston, MA — August 8

Crunchyroll pre-sale tickets begin on April 25, while general public sales open on April 26.

The duo held concerts at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on April 18, and The Warfield in San Francisco on April 21. They also recently performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and 19.

YOASOBI kicked off their U.S. shows with a guest performance at the Crunchyroll Awards on March 2.

YOASOBI is a musical duo comprised of composer Ayase and singer-songwriter Ikura ( Lilas Ikuta ). Ayase , who had begun composing using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid software in 2018, collaborated with Ikura in 2019, formed the duo, and they released their first single "Yoru ni Kakeru" in December 2019. The single became a viral hit inside and outside Japan, and was a breakout success for the duo. YOASOBI performed both the opening and ending theme songs for the second season of the BEASTARS anime, and also performed the opening theme song "Shukufuku" for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime.

The duo's next breakout hit was the song "Idol" for the Oshi no Ko anime last year. The song has broken multiple records in Japan and abroad. The duo performed the opening theme song "Yūsha" for the recent Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime.