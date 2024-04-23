Live-Action Horror Film Sayuri Casts Ryōka Minamide as Protagonist Norio

The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Rensuke Oshikiri 's horror manga Sayuri announced on Wednesday that Ryōka Minamide plays the film's protagonist Norio, the eldest son of the Kamiki family.

Image via Sayuri film's Twitter account © 2024「サユリ」製作委員会／押切蓮介／幻冬舎コミックス

) is directing the film, whichwill release this summer.

The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.

Oshikiri published the manga in Gentosha Comics ' Comic Birz magazine from January 2010 to March 2011. The manga has two volumes.

Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2010, and ended it in September 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in March 2019. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English. Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl DASH spinoff in Big Gangan in December 2019. The main manga inspired two television anime series.

