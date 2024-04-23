Live-Action One Piece Series Adds Joe Tracz as Showrunner for Season 2

New season expected to air in 2025

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The staff for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga announced on Tuesday that the second season of Netflix 's show will add Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner.

He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.

The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix last August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. It will have a second season.

The series ranked #1 on Netflix 's global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service.

The show won an award at the 2024 Writers Guild Awards in the "Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials" category.

The series was nominated for Best Hair Styling in the Children and Teen Television Programming category for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards, but did not win.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

Source: Deadline (Nellie Andreeva)