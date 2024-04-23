News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.
This month's list featured 14 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 37
- #2 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 11
- #3 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 105
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 14
- #5 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #6 — Eiichiro Oda and Shō Hinata's One Piece: Ace's Story —The Manga volume 1
- #7 — Eiichiro Oda and Yūto Tsukuda's One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji volume 1
- #11 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 105
- #12— Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super volume 12
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #15 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 13
- #18 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #20 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
The first, eighth, second, third, and seventh volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #8, #10, #13, #17, and #19, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)