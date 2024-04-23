New Live-Action Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Episode's Trailer Previews Italian Chef Tonio

Alfredo Chiarenza plays Tonio in episode debuting on May 5

NHK began streaming a trailer for the newest live-action episode inspired by Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ), Hirohiko Araki 's spinoff from his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, on Tuesday. The trailer shows Italian chef Tonio inviting Rohan to poach a mysterious abalone in Morioh — a bargain they might pay for with their lives.

The series' overall ninth episode (not including the live-action film) adapts the "Mitsuryō Kaigan" (Poaching Seashore) story from the manga. It will air on4K on May 5 and onGeneral on May 10.

Issei Takahashi ( Whisper of the Heart , live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park , March comes in like a lion ) reprises the title role from the previous eight episodes and the film. Marie Iitoyo ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) is also returning as Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor.

Alfredo Chiarenza plays Italian chef Tonio Trussardi, and Misako Renbutsu plays Hatsune Morishima, Tonio's fiancé.

The live-action film of Hirohiko Araki 's Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku ( Rohan at the Louvre , or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre; Rohan au Louvre in French) manga will air on television in Japan on April 27 on BS Premium 4K and on NHK General on May 6.

The film opened in Japan in May 2023. The film sold 221,000 tickets in its first three days to earn 315 million yen (about US$2.26 million). The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan, France, and 160 other countries and territories around the world in September 2023.

The live-action series' two most recent episodes premiered in December 2023.

The first three episodes debuted in December 2020 for three consecutive nights on the NHK General channel. The second installment of three episodes premiered at the end of December 2021 for three consecutive nights as well. Retro Crush is streaming the first three episodes.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff manga's 11th story titled "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Dripping Art Technique) debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in April 2022, with its second part premiering that May.

The anime studio david production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode was bundled with the manga's second volume in 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019. The studio david production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2020 and March 2021.

Netflix began streaming the anime globally in February 2021 with lead actor Landon McDonald .