Shin Megami Tensei Character Designer Kazuma Kaneko Leaves Atlus for Colopl

Image via Colopl © COLOPL, Inc.

Shin Megami Tensei character designer Kazuma Kaneko revealed today in a new interview that he has left Atlus after working with the company for 35 years and joined mobile game developer Colopl

Kaneko did not elaborate on his reasons for leaving Atlus , but said he joined Colopl through a recruitment agency in 2023 after applying at numerous companies.

The artist also revealed he is working on a new IP with Colopl and had already designed characters. The project aims to reflect Kaneko's world view and incorporate the latest technology. The team has not determined what kind of game the project will eventually become, so they are devoting themselves to thoroughly fleshing out the IP's world, so they can create not just an RPG, but even a hypothetical anime or novelization.

Kaneko joined Atlus in 1988 and worked on the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona game series. He was involved in creating concepts, world-building, and character designs.

Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game launched in Japan in 2014, and launched in English with the title Rune Story in 2015. The game's English version ceased updates in 2016. The 3D action RPG features real-time battles and players can team up together in groups of four to take on foes. City building is also a prominent aspect that can affect how players' characters grow.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub.

Colopl purchased all shares of multimedia company MAGES. from the company CHIYOMARU STUDIO , and MAGES. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Colopl in March 2020.

Source: Colopl via Gematsu