The Three Young-Men in Midnight Comedy Manga Gets New Live-Action Series, Film

Maco-Ching Ishihara 's The 3-Mei-sama ( The Three Young-Men in Midnight ) gag manga is inspiring a new live-action project titled The 3 Meisama Ω (pronounced "omega") this year. The project will consist of a new live-action series that will debut on the Fuji TV On Demand streaming service on May 24, as well as a live-action film titled The 3 Meisama Ω ~Korette Futsū ni Jiken Jane?!~ (Doesn't This Already Count as Trouble?!) that will open in Japan on August 30.

The franchise 's official YouTube channel is streaming an announcement video, featuring the series' familiar trio announcing the project.

The actors from the previous live-action series Ryūta Satō ( Rookies, Limit of Love: Umizaru ), Yoshinori Okada ( Densha Otoko , Kamikaze Girls ), and Takashi Tsukamoto (Battle Royale, Gokusen ) will reprise their respective roles of the three friends Futoshi/Jumbo, Mattsun, and Mickey. Tamae Andō and Nashiko Momotsuki also return as waitresses, and Daisuke Kobayashi also returns as the waiter.

Takeshi Moriya is directing the new work at Atmovie alongside Ryōta Koyama.

The 3-Mei-sama story follows the random late-night conversations between three aimless friends at a family diner restaurant.

The manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine from 2000 to 2007. The manga's first compiled book volume's cover reads in English: "No money, no motivations, no job, no specialties, no talents, no qualifications, no plans, no fortitudes, no dreams…but friends and time!!"

The manga inspired The 3-Mei-sama: Anime wa Anime de Arissho! anime in February 2009.

The live-action series adaptation premiered in 2005. The series ran until 2010, and it had 11 DVDs. The series substituted a real Big Boy family diner for the manga's fictional Sunny Day restaurant. The live-action film The 3 Meisama ~Remote Dake ja Muri ja ne?~ screened for one week only in Japan in April 2022. The film was the first new live-action title in the series in 12 years at the time.

Source: Comic Natalie