Yoshitoshi Shinomiya to Direct New Film A New Dawn for 2025

Illustrator and director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya is directing a new anime film tentatively titled A New Dawn that is scheduled to open in theaters in Japan in 2025. The film is a joint production between ASMIK Ace and French studio Miyu Productions ( Ghost Cat Anzu ).

Image via A New Dawn film's Twitter account

Shinomiya's first feature-length directorial work centers on a 330-year-old fireworks factory that is about to be forcibly evicted. The film tells the story of three young people who grew up around the factory, and the two days surrounding the phantom fireworks shop Shuhari.

Image via A New Dawn film's Twitter account

Utsushita ( Heavenly Delusion ) is designing the characters. Akiko Majima ( Suzume ) is serving as an artist. Shuta Hasunuma is composing the music.

The film will be featured in an animation showcase with Shinomiya introducing the work and a making-of video for the Annecy International Film Festival's "Animation Day" on May 19.

Image via A New Dawn film's Twitter account

Shinomiya has drawn poster art for Makoto Shinkai 's The Garden of Words film, and also drew backgrounds for that film as well as his your name. and Children Who Chase Lost Voices films. He has also drawn background art for Kara no Kyoukai: Mirai Fukuin and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works . Shinomiya worked as a unit director on your name. , and directed its flashback sequence. Shinomiya provided art for Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle . He helmed a collaborative project that included a short anime that focused on the history of Shibuya Crossing in 2018.