News
Crunchyroll Unveils Viral Hit, Date A Live V, Konosuba 3 Anime's English Dub Casts, April 24 Release

posted on by Anita Tai
All 3 anime's English dubs premiere on Wednesday

kenka-kv
Image via Viral Hit anime's website
©PTJ cartoon company･金正賢/LDF･喧嘩独学製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday the English dub casts for Viral Hit, Date A Live V, and KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 — the third television season of the main KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! series — along with their Wednesday release dates.

The English dub cast for Viral Hit includes:

The staff for the dub includes:

The anime adaptation of Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim's Viral Hit webtoon series premiered in Japan on April 10 on Fuji TV's Ultra+ programming block under the title Kenka Dokugaku (the Japanese title of the webtoon). Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs in Japan.

date
© 2023 橘公司・つなこ/KADOKAWA/「デート・ア・ライブV」製作委員会
The English dub cast for Date A Live V includes:

The staff for the dub includes:

The Date A Live V anime premiered at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. The show also streamed on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and d Anime Store. Crunchyroll streams the anime.

konosuba-3-mv
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© 2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば3製作委員会
The English dub cast for KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 includes:

The staff for the dub includes:

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 premiered on April 10 on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki serves as the chief director for the third season at Drive. (Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Great Pretender) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer. Masato Kōda returns to compose the music.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3, Liam Dempsey)


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
