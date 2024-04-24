News
Crunchyroll Unveils Viral Hit, Date A Live V, Konosuba 3 Anime's English Dub Casts, April 24 Release
posted on by Anita Tai
The English dub cast for Viral Hit includes:
- Brandon Acosta as Kota Shimura/Hobin
- Jessi James Grelle as Kanegon/Snapper
- Corey Wilder as Hamaken/Pakgo
- Morgan Lauré as Rumi
- Molly Zhang as Kaho Asamiya/Bomi
- Stephanie Young as Miyuki Shimura/Jihyeon
- Trina Nishimura as Aki Yashio/Gaeul
- Ricco Fajardo as Tatsuya Ōgi/Munseong
The staff for the dub includes:
- Voice Director: Cris George
- Producer: Zach Bolton
- Adaptation: Jared Smith
- Mixer: Gino Palencia
- Engineer: Jeremy Woods
The anime adaptation of Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim's Viral Hit webtoon series premiered in Japan on April 10 on Fuji TV's Ultra+ programming block under the title Kenka Dokugaku (the Japanese title of the webtoon). Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs in Japan.The English dub cast for Date A Live V includes:
- Jessie James Grelle as Shido
- Bryn Apprill as Kotori
- Alexis Tipton as Kurumi
- Felecia Angelle as Mana
- Christopher Wehkamp as Westcott
- Barrett Nash as Reine
- Trina Nishimura as Ellen
- Michelle Rojas as Tohka
The staff for the dub includes:
- Voice Director: Lee George
- Producer: Zach Bolton
- Adaptation: Matthew Greenbaum
- Engineer: Ian Emerson
The Date A Live V anime premiered at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. The show also streamed on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and d Anime Store. Crunchyroll streams the anime.The English dub cast for KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 includes:
- Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma
- Faye Mata as Aqua
- Erica Mendez as Megumin
- Cristina Vee as Darkness
- Sarah Williams as Tranquility Girl
- Imari Williams as Hagen
- Kira Buckland as Chris
- Carrie Keranen as Sylvia
- Erika Harlacher-Stone as Luna
- Imari Williams as Roughneck
- Lucien Dodge as Dust
- Patrick Seitz as Verdia
- Ryan Bartley as Chomusuke
The staff for the dub includes:
- Voice Director: Ezra Weisz
- Producer: Mami Okada
- Adaptation: Chris Cason
- Mixer: Benjamin Harrington
- Engineer: Naji Ali
KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 premiered on April 10 on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.
Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki serves as the chief director for the third season at Drive. (Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Great Pretender) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer. Masato Kōda returns to compose the music.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3, Liam Dempsey)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.