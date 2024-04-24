Crunchyroll Unveils Viral Hit, Date A Live V, Konosuba 3 Anime's English Dub Casts, April 24 Release

All 3 anime's English dubs premiere on Wednesday

Viral Hit

announced on Tuesday the Englishcasts for, and— the third television season of the mainseries — along with their Wednesday release dates.

The anime adaptation of Taejun Pak and artist Jung Hyun Kim 's Viral Hit webtoon series premiered in Japan on April 10 on Fuji TV 's Ultra+ programming block under the title Kenka Dokugaku (the Japanese title of the webtoon). Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs in Japan.

Date A Live V

The Date A Live V anime premiered at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X . The show also streamed on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and d Anime Store . Crunchyroll streams the anime.

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 premiered on April 10 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki serves as the chief director for the third season at Drive . ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer. Masato Kōda returns to compose the music.

