Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Anime Reveals Cast, Staff

Voice actors reprise roles from smartphone game

© coly

Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard

The official website for the anime adaptation of thesmartphone game revealed the cast and staff on Wednesday.

Yumiri Hanamori will play the protagonist Akira Masaki.

The cast, which features returning members from the game, also includes:

Central Country

Northern Country

Eastern Country

Western Country

Southern Country

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS . Nanami Higuchi ( BEASTARS ) is writing the script. Nozomi Nagatomo ( A3! Season Autumn & Winter ) is designing the characters. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music at Pony Canyon . Akira Hashigami ( Gods' Games We Play ) is credited for color design. Minami Kasuga ( Dragon Ball Super: Broly ) is handling background art. Koji Yamakoshi ( Pokémon movies) is the director of photography. Mai Hasegawa ( Ensemble Stars! ) is the editor. Ryō Tanaka ( Eternal Boys ) is directing the sound at Tohokushinsha.

The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).

The company coly , Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) in November 2019. Bunta Tsushimi ( IDOLiSH7 ) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill ( Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs.

The game is inspiring a manga adaptation by Shibatarō Nakamura this June.

Sources: Promise of Wizard anime's website, Comic Natalie