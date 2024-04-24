News
Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Anime Reveals Cast, Staff
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yumiri Hanamori will play the protagonist Akira Masaki.
The cast, which features returning members from the game, also includes:
Central Country
- Takashi Kondō as Oz
- Atsushi Tamaru as Arthur
- Daichi Kanbara as Cain
- Yuusuke Nagano as Riquet
Northern Country
- Chihiro Suzuki as Snow
- Takuma Terashima as White
- Hiroki Takahashi as Mithra
- Shintarō Asanuma as Owen
- Satoshi Hino as Bradley
Eastern Country
- Kent Itō as Faust
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Shino
- Keisuke Kōmoto as Heathcliff
- Noriaki Sugiyama as Nero
Western Country
- Shinnosuke Tachibana as Shylock
- Mizuki Nakamura as Murr
- Kōhei Amasaki as Chloe
- Katsuyuki Miura as Rustica
Southern Country
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Figaro
- Shunichi Toki as Rutile
- Yuichi Jose as Lennox
- Ayumu Murase as Mitile
Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Gourmet Girl Graffiti) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS. Nanami Higuchi (BEASTARS) is writing the script. Nozomi Nagatomo (A3! Season Autumn & Winter) is designing the characters. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music at Pony Canyon. Akira Hashigami (Gods' Games We Play) is credited for color design. Minami Kasuga (Dragon Ball Super: Broly) is handling background art. Koji Yamakoshi (Pokémon movies) is the director of photography. Mai Hasegawa (Ensemble Stars!) is the editor. Ryō Tanaka (Eternal Boys) is directing the sound at Tohokushinsha.
The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).
The company coly, Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) in November 2019. Bunta Tsushimi (IDOLiSH7) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill (Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs.
The game is inspiring a manga adaptation by Shibatarō Nakamura this June.
