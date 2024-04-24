×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 21-27

posted on by Alex Mateo
Monogatari Final Season, Otaku Elf anime; A Brief Moment of Ichika, Soseki Natsume's Kokoro manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Monogatari Series - Final Season Complete Set BDCite Aniplex of America US$429.98 April 23
Otaku Elf BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 April 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
ATOM: The Beginning GN 7Cite Titan US$12.99 April 23
Blood on the Tracks GN 16AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$12.95 April 23
Boy's Abyss GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 23
A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 April 23
The Dangers in My Heart GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 23
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 23
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 23
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 23
Made in Abyss GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 23
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 23
Otherside Picnic GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 23
Parallel World Pharmacy GN 4Please One Peace Books US$12.95 April 23
Phantom of the Idol GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 23
A Sign of Affection GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 23
Soseki Natsume's Kokoro: The Manga Edition: The Heart of Things GNPlease Tuttle US$14.99 April 23
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 14 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$22.99 April 23
Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 2 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$54.99 April 23
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 23
Yuri Is My Job! GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 9Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
ATOM: The Beginning GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Titan US$12.99 April 23
Black Summoner GN 15Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 24
Blood on the Tracks GN 16Please Vertical US$10.99 April 23
Boy's Abyss GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 23
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
The Dangers in My Heart GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 23
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 23
Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 24
Drops of God: Mariage GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 April 23
EDENS ZERO GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
The Fox & Little Tanuki GN 7Please Tokyopop US$9.99 April 22
From Maid to Mother GNs 7-8Please alphapolis US$7.11 each April 26
Gamaran: Shura GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.11 April 26
Grandpa is Summoned: Jiisama Ga Iku GNs 4-6Please alphapolis US$7.11 each April 26
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$6.99 April 23
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 7Please Tokyopop US$9.99 April 22
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.11 April 26
Made in Abyss GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
The Magician Who Rose From Failure GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 24
May I Ask for One Final Thing? GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.11 April 26
Me & Roboco GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 23
My Beautiful Man GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 25
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
Opening a Café in Another World GNs 7-9Please alphapolis US$7.11 each April 26
Otherside Picnic GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 23
Phantom of the Idol GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.11 April 26
PPPPPP GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 23
Re:Monster GN 7Please alphapolis US$7.11 April 26
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
A Sign of Affection GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
Soseki Natsume's Kokoro: The Manga Edition: The Heart of Things GNPlease Tuttle US$10.99 April 23
Sword Emperor previous life，Prince Trash this life GNs 2-3Please alphapolis US$7.11 each April 26
That's My Atypical Girl GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 24
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23
Yuri Is My Job! GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 23
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 6Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 April 23
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 April 23
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 4Please Vertical US$14.95 April 23
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 23
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 13Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 23
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 23
The Exiled Noble Rises as the Holy King: Befriending Fluffy Beasts and a Holy Maiden with My Ultimate Cheat Skill! Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 24
Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 26
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 21Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 26
Jeanette the Genius: Defying My Evil Stepmother by Starting a Business with My Ride-or-Die Fiancé! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 22
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 26
The Mimosa Confessions Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 23
Tearmoon Empire Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 26
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 13Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 23
Yes, No, or Maybe? Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 25
Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Switch gamePlease Sega US$59.99 April 26
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite 505 Games US$49.99 April 23
SaGa Emerald Beyond Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$49.99 April 25
Sand Land PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$59.99 April 26

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide BookAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$16.99/US$13.99 (digital) April 23


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
