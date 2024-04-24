News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 21-27
posted on by Alex Mateo
Monogatari Final Season, Otaku Elf anime; A Brief Moment of Ichika, Soseki Natsume's Kokoro manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Monogatari Series - Final Season Complete Set BDCite
|Aniplex of America
|US$429.98
|April 23
|Otaku Elf BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|April 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 7Cite
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 23
|Blood on the Tracks GN 16AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 23
|Boy's Abyss GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 23
|A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|April 23
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 23
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 23
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 23
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 23
|Made in Abyss GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 23
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 23
|Otherside Picnic GN 9Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 23
|Parallel World Pharmacy GN 4Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|April 23
|Phantom of the Idol GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 23
|A Sign of Affection GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 23
|Soseki Natsume's Kokoro: The Manga Edition: The Heart of Things GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$14.99
|April 23
|Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 14 (hardcover)Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$22.99
|April 23
|Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$54.99
|April 23
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 23
|Yuri Is My Job! GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 23
Digital Manga Releases
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 9Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 23
|Black Summoner GN 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 24
|Blood on the Tracks GN 16Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Boy's Abyss GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 23
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 23
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 23
|Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 24
|Drops of God: Mariage GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|April 23
|EDENS ZERO GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|The Fox & Little Tanuki GN 7Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 22
|From Maid to Mother GNs 7-8Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11 each
|April 26
|Gamaran: Shura GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11
|April 26
|Grandpa is Summoned: Jiisama Ga Iku GNs 4-6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11 each
|April 26
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$6.99
|April 23
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 7Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 22
|I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11
|April 26
|Made in Abyss GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|The Magician Who Rose From Failure GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 24
|May I Ask for One Final Thing? GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11
|April 26
|Me & Roboco GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 23
|My Beautiful Man GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 25
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Opening a Café in Another World GNs 7-9Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11 each
|April 26
|Otherside Picnic GN 9Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 23
|Phantom of the Idol GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11
|April 26
|PPPPPP GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 23
|Re:Monster GN 7Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11
|April 26
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|A Sign of Affection GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Soseki Natsume's Kokoro: The Manga Edition: The Heart of Things GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Sword Emperor previous life，Prince Trash this life GNs 2-3Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.11 each
|April 26
|That's My Atypical Girl GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 24
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
|Yuri Is My Job! GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 23
Print Novel Releases
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 23
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 6Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 23
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 23
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Novel 4Please
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|April 23
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 23
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 23
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 23
|The Exiled Noble Rises as the Holy King: Befriending Fluffy Beasts and a Holy Maiden with My Ultimate Cheat Skill! Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 24
|Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 26
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 21Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 26
|Jeanette the Genius: Defying My Evil Stepmother by Starting a Business with My Ride-or-Die Fiancé! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 22
|A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 26
|The Mimosa Confessions Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Secret File Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 23
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 26
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 23
|Yes, No, or Maybe? Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 25
|Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 26
Video Game Releases
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Switch gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|April 26
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|505 Games
|US$49.99
|April 23
|SaGa Emerald Beyond Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|April 25
|Sand Land PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|April 26
Other Releases
|Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$16.99/US$13.99 (digital)
|April 23
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.