Voltage Brings VolKoi Romance Comics to MangaPlaza Digitally in English

Oops, I Said Yes!: Kunihiro Kasai , My Last First Kiss: Ayato Hidaka , more

Voltage announced on Monday that it has brought five new titles from the VolKoi comic label to the MangaPlaza platform digitally in English on April 19.

Image courtesy of Voltage

Oops, I Said Yes!: Kunihiro Kasai

Title:Creators: Kaperu (Art), Voltage (Story)Synopsis: What happens when The Boss with a Past marries The Bachelorette after zero days of dating?! Ayaka's been enjoying her life and her job; she has no intention of getting married any time soon. She's been working at her dream company, inspired by her incredible boss Kunihiro Kasai, and living life to the fullest. That is, until her country bumpkin parents and one of the upper brass badger her about her single status, and this undue pressure convinces her to get totally drunk. The next think she knows, there's a filled-out marriage certificate in front of her and someone whispering softly in her ear. Who's her sudden groom...? None other than Kunihiro! Can a chaotic marriage of convenience turn into something more?

Image courtesy of Voltage

My Last First Kiss: Ayato Hidaka

Title:Creators: Ajita (Art), Voltage (Art)Synopsis: Mai's experienced little romance, having been stuck in unrequited love for most of her life. She's been close friends with a group of great guys since her childhood, but their friendship has never turned into more. Now a grown woman, she reunites with her old crush. Her chance, she thinks, until she realizes how much he's changed... While she's suffering from a second broken heart, her old pal Ayato, now an actor, is there to cheer her up. He's brusque, kind, and anything but smooth, simultaneously healing and hurting her with his words. His caring, straightforward nature even makes him offer to practice dating with Mai when she tells him it's time for a change! Could this what carries them from friendship into more?

Image courtesy of Voltage

Destind: Mr. Almost Right: Takane Momochi

Title:Creators:(Art), Voltage (Story)Synopsis: Chihiro Segawa, 27, works for a cosmetic company. One day, a friend tells her about a dating app with an 88% marriage rate, and no sooner has she registered than she's set up with her "soulmate." It turns out to be none other than Takane Momochi, the guy she liked back in her school days! He's now a commercial airline pilot, and Chihiro's heart skips a beat the moment he messages her. The screen says they are a 100% match... physically. What does THAT mean?

Image courtesy of Voltage

The Man Behind the Glasses

Title:Creators: Sakura Edajima (Art), Voltage (Story)Synopsis: Aya Zaizen, 31, works at a famous Japanese trading company. There, she serves as assistant to executive Keiichiro Kijo. Though Aya's earned the trust of harsh and hard-headed Keiichiro, she's never been in love before and considers quitting to pursue that experience instead. Keiichiro doesn't agree, and after interrogating Aya, suggests he'll be her lover instead.

Image courtesy of Voltage

Our Two Bedroom Story: Tsumugu Kido

Title:Creators: Arata Shion (Art), Voltage (Story)Synopsis: Mika Ono works for a minor magazine department at a major publishing company, until one day she's thrust into the AMA editorial department. It's full of rising stars and gorgeous men, but they're even more twisted than she ever imagined. Meanwhile, Mika's looking forward to living on her own - that is, until her new address comes with an unfamiliar man attached...! Now, the two will have to cohabit in secret!

The company also revealed plans to release more titles on the platform, along with vertical full-color manga from the label VolKoi TOON.

Voltage is best known as a Japanese romance app game company. It shut down its U.S. division in 2022, citing stagnant growth of the women's game market in the U.S., declining studio production since the middle of 2020, and rising labor costs in the Silicon Valley region.

Yuzi Tsutani founded Voltage, Inc. in 1999. The company released its first English localization of one of its romance mobile apps in July 2011. The company then established its Voltage Entertainment USA subsidiary in May 2012.

Aside from localizing romance apps from Japanese into English, Voltage also creates romance apps specifically for the Western market, as well as "suspense apps" that are intended for a male audience. The company is also creating works using AR and VR technology.

Voltage, Inc. established an "Anime and IP Division" in May 2017. The company established the division to capitalize and expand on the company's existing properties in terms of selling merchandise, creating stage play and anime adaptations, releasing publications (such as manga or novels), and hosting events.

Voltage established a wholly-owned subsidiary named Vol Pictures in October 2017. Vol Pictures works on planning, development, and sales of film, anime, and television series adaptations of its parent company's properties. Voltage, Inc. founder, CEO, and Chairperson Tsutani is serving as Vol Pictures' president.

Source: Press release