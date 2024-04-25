Ablaze Licenses Shingo Honda's Happyland Manga

1st volume launches on September 11

Happyland

Shūenchi

Ablaze announced on Thursday that it has licensed's) manga. The company will release the first volume physically and digitally on September 11.

The company describes the story:

Welcome to Happyland, an extreme amusement park! The Komiya family is not unusual is any way, two parents love each other and their two children, who are healthy, happy, and accomplished at school and with extracurriculars. In appearance, they're an ideal family that has everything going for them! At least… That's what they believed until the father decided to take them to spend a day at Happyland Park. In this park with its extreme attractions, the most shameful secrets will emerge in the most literally explosive way possible! A horrifying and gory tale of survival begins in this first of two volumes by Shingo Honda !

Honda debuted the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special magazine in August 2019, and ended it in March 2021. The manga's second and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2021.

Honda debuted the Psycho x Past: Ryōki Satsujin Sennyū Sōsa (Psycho x Past: Bizarre Murder Undercover Investigation) manga in December 2021.

Honda launched Creature! ( Hakaijū ) in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2010 and ended it in June 2017. Akita Shoten published 21 volumes for the manga in Japan. Akita Publishing is releasing the series digitally in English.

Source: Press release