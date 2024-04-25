Junji Ōno's Gundam F91 Prequel Manga Ends

Image via Amazon © Junji Ōno, Kadokawa

Mobile Suit Gundam F91 Prequel

The June issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of Junji Ōno'smanga on Thursday.

The manga is set in U.C. 0122, just prior to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 film, and centers on the Crossbone Vanguard unit. The manga partially depicts events shown in Yoshiyuki Tomino 's Mobile Suit Gundam F91 Crossbone Vanguard novel.

Ōno launched the manga in Gundam Ace in January 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in August 2023.

Mobile Suit Gundam F90 manga ran from 1990-1991 and had one compiled volume. The manga was similarly a prequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.

Kiyoshi Imanoya, Nobuyoshi Ino , and Sejoon Kim launched the Mobile Suit Gundam F90 FF (Fastest Formula) manga in Gundam Ace in June 2019, and ended it on March 26. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume also shipped on the same date.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.