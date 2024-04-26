Black Butler: Public School Arc Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub for Black Butler: Public School Arc , the new television anime of Yana Toboso 's Black Butler manga, on Saturday. The dub will feature the reprisals of J. Michael Tatum as Sebastian and Brina Palencia as Ciel.

The English cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the dub , Samantha Herek is producing, and James Cheek is handling the adaptation. Neal Malley is the mixer, and Jamal Roberson is the engineer.

The series premiered on April 13 on, and other networks.is streaming the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries.previously stated it licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.

Aniplex describes the anime:

Butler Sebastian Michaelis works with his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive, to do the dirty work of "the Queen's guard dog" in nineteenth century England's gritty underworld. One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England's top public schools, have seemingly disappeared... including a relative of hers named Derrick. And so, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate Weston College to get to the bottom of the matter. What truly happened to these students?

Kenjirō Okada ( March comes in like a lion , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Hiroyuki Yoshino , who has written and/or supervised scripts for previous Black Butler anime, is in charge of series composition for the new anime. Yumi Shimizu , who was an episode animation director and key animator in the 2008 Black Butler anime, is the character designer. Ryo Kawasaki ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , To Your Eternity , Romantic Killer ) is composing the music.

Composer -otoha- performs the opening theme song "Kyoshinsha no Parade -The Parade of Battlers-" and the rock band SID perform the ending theme song "Shokuzai" (Atonement).

The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso 's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA , and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.

