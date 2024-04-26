Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe Kinetic Novels Get Switch Release with English on June 27

Visual Arts/Key and Prototype announced on Friday that it will release the planetarian ~the reverie of a little planet & Snow Globe "kinetic novels" on Nintendo Switch on June 27. The release will have Japanese audio and text languages in Japanese, English, French, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Image via Prototype's website © 2024 VISUAL ARTS/Key/PROTOTYPE

Visual Arts/Key ( Clannad , Rewrite , Angel Beats! ) originally released the planetarian ~the reverie of a little planet~ "kinetic novel" in Japan on PC in 2004, before porting it to the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable consoles. The story takes place 30 years after a world war put a halt to space development. The protagonist, simply known as "the Junk Hunter," attempts to restore a planetarium's projector after meeting a robot.

Sekai Project licensed the PC version of the game and released it on Steam . Visual Arts also released an English version for iOS. Game developer Prototype released a Nintendo Switch version of the game in January 2019.

planetarian Snow Globe is a prequel story that originally debuted as part of a light novel volume that was bundled with a limited-edition version of the original PC game. The planetarian Snow Globe original video anime ( OVA ) released in January 2021. A crowdfunding campaign for the OVA also included a stretch goal for a "kinetic novel" version of the story, which released in September 2021 for PC.

The planetarian anime project includes the five-episode planetarian: Chiisana Hoshi no Yume (planetarian: The Dream of the Small Star) anime, which premiered in July 2016, and the planetarian: Hoshi no Hito (planetarian: Star Person) anime film, which premiered in September 2016. The net anime adapts the main game's story, while the film is "another story" about what happens to Kuzuya afterward.

Funimation streamed the net anime and with an English dub. Funimation released the anime alongside the film on home video in August 2018.

Visual Arts/Key ran a successful Campfire crowdfunding campaign in Japan for a VR anime based on the novel, which debuted in July 2018.