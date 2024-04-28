News
Crunchyroll Adds Genesis Climber Mospeada Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime series aired from 1983 to 1984 for 25 episodes
Crunchyroll added the Genesis Climber Mospeada anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS on Thursday.
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
After a fleet's unsuccessful attempt to retake Earth from a mysterious force, the Inbit, the fate of humanity rests on a sole survivor, Stick Bernard. Joined by a small band of Earth-born resistance fighters, he must journey to the Inbit's headquarters in search of a way to defeat them. Seven warriors and their transformable mecha, MOSMPEADA, are all that stand in the way of Earth's annihilation.
The Genesis Climber Mospeada anime series aired from 1983 to 1984 for 25 episodes. The series is one of three anime series whose footage and story were adapted for the American Robotech series. ADV previously released the series on DVD in North America. Harmony Gold U.S.A. Inc. reported at Anime Expo in 2019 that it had renewed and extended its licensing agreements with Tatsunoko Production for The Super Dimension Fortress Macross, The Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross, and Genesis Climber Mospeada, the three series adapted for Robotech.
Source: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)