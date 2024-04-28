Live-Action Horror Film Sayuri Reveals Teaser Video, Additional Cast

The staff for the live-action film of Rensuke Oshikiri 's horror manga Sayuri revealed additional cast members in a new teaser trailer on Thursday.

The staff also revealed a new teaser visual.

Image via Sayuri film's Twitter account © 2024「サユリ」製作委員会／押切蓮介／幻冬舎コミックス

Additional cast members include:

Zen Kajihara as the father Akio

as the father Akio Fusako Urabe as the mother Masako

as the mother Masako Kitarō as the grandfather Shōzō

Kokoro Morita as Norio's older sister Keiko

as Norio's older sister Keiko Ray Inomata as Norio's younger brother Shun

Toshie Negishi as Norio's grandmother Harue, who is suffering from dementia

as Norio's grandmother Harue, who is suffering from dementia Hana Kondo as Norio's classmate Nao Sumida

Ryōka Minamide plays the film's protagonist Norio, the eldest son of the Kamiki family. Kōji Shiraishi ( Sadako vs. Kayako , Impossibility Defense ) is directing the film, which Showgate will release this summer.

The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.

Oshikiri published the manga in Gentosha Comics ' Comic Birz magazine from January 2010 to March 2011. The manga has two volumes.

Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2010, and ended it in September 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in March 2019. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English. Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl DASH spinoff in Big Gangan in December 2019. The main manga inspired two television anime series.

