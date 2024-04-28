One Piece on Ice Show Returns on September 7-8

Figure Skater Shōma Uno returns as Luffy

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga franchise announced on Sunday that the One Piece on Ice: Episode of Alabasta ice show will return for a second run on September 7 and 8 at the LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Chiba. Figure skater Shōma Uno will once again star as Luffy.

Image via One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account © O/S・F・T OPOI2024

Like the first run, the new run will adapt the franchise 's Alabasta arc.

The first One Piece on Ice: Episode of Alabasta ran in Yokoyama on August 11-13 and in Nagoya on September 2-3 last year.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on July 19, 1997. The manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

The One Piece Film Red anime film opened in Japan in August 2022. The movie is the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film is the #8 highest-earning film of all time in Japan and topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Netflix produced a live-action series adaptation of the manga that premiered on August 31. The series will get a second season.