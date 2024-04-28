pixiv Japanese Art Platform Blocks Adult Content in U.S., U.K.

New change to terms of use came into effect on April 25

Japanese art platform pixiv announced on April 22 that users in the United States and United Kingdom will no longer be able to post adult content per its new Terms of Use in compliance with regional laws from April 25.

The new terms explicitly ban the posting of "obscene" and "lewd" material, as well as art depicting the exploitation of minors, non-consensual sexual activity, and "any content that appeals to the prurient interest, is patently offensive in light of community standards where you are located or where such content may be accessed or distributed."

The new addendum to the terms of use can be read in full on the pixiv website.

While pixiv specified the change affects users whose "Country/Region" on the site is set to those two countries, the site's new Service Master Terms of Use also states, "When registering User's country or region of residence, User shall register User's own true, accurate, and current information."

The change comes as U.S. lawmakers push for stronger age-verification laws on websites with adult content.

pixiv joined DLsite, Ci-en, and Fantia in banning AI-generated content on their platforms in May 2023.

The company previously announced transactional restrictions for prohibited content sold through the site's BOOTH, pixivFANBOX, and pixiv Requests services in 2022. The cited prohibited content included "Sexual exploitation of a minor, incest, bestiality, rape (or any other non-consensual sexual behavior)," and "non-consensual mutilation of a person or body part."

Source: Pixiv via 404Media