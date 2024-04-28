Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai Manga Gets Live-Action Series Adaptation in July

Manga about woman who does not do chores launched in 2021

TBS announced on Sunday that Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga will get a live-action series adaptation, which will premiere in July, and will air on TBS ' Tuesday drama slot at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Wakana Matsumoto (left in image above) will play the titular role Itsuki Saionji, a 38-year-old woman who works at an app development company, and does not do household chores. Hokuto Matsumura (center in image above, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki, voice of Sōta Munakata in Suzume film) of SixTONES idol group will play the role of Toshinao Kusumi, a 29-year-old engineer and a single father. Ema Kurata (right in image above) will play the role of Toshinao's daughter Ruka Kusumi.

Kentaro Takemura, Taichi Imura, Takeyoshi Yamamoto, and Atsushi Watanabe are directing the series. Takeshi Miyamoto and Subaru Yamashita are writing the script. Aina Iwasaki and Izumi Maruyama are producing the series.

© Satoru Hiura, Kodansha

The manga's story centers on Itsuki Saionji, an office worker who is great at her job, but does not do any chores, until one day she brings home a young genius engineer.

Hiura launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022, and the fourth volume on November 13.

Hiura's Hotaru's Way ( Hotaru no Hikari - It's Only Little Light in My Life ) manga series ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes.

Hiura launched the Hotaru no Hikari SP sequel manga in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hiura launched yet another sequel manga series titled Hotaru no Hikari BABY in October 2017, and ended it April 2021. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped in July 2021.

The original manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha USA Publishing published the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .

