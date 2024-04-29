Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Manga Enters Hiatus

Series returns on June 28

Image via Amazon Japan © Yasuo Ohtagaki, Shogakukan

This year's 10th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Yasuo Ohtagaki 's Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga will enter a short hiatus and return to serialization in the 14th issue on June 28.

The series entered a 2-month hiatus in December 2022, and also a short hiatus in January.

Ohtagaki had put the manga on hiatus in September 2018 due to tenosynovitis (inflammation surrounding the tendons), and resumed the manga in December 2018. In a message accompanying the manga's resumption, Ohtagaki noted due to the worsening symptoms, he has been unable to draw small details using his dominant left hand, and it may be difficult to maintain the quality level of the manga. He added he would change his drawing style so as not to worsen the condition of his left hand.

The manga celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022. As part of the 10th anniversary, the manga had an exhibit at Gundam Base Tokyo from September 30 through October 31 in 2022.

Ohtagaki revealed at an opening event for the 10th anniversary exhibition for his manga in October 2022 that he plans to continue the manga for another five to six years.

Ohtagaki had revealed in the manga's 19th volume in February 2022 that the manga had entered its "final stage."

The manga's story is set in the same One Year War in UC 0079 as the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime series. It begins with the battles between two ace pilots of the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation at the "Thunderbolt Sector," a shoal zone with numerous wrecks of space colonies and warships.

Ohtagaki ( Moonlight Mile ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in March 2012. Shogakukan shipped the 23rd compiled book volume on February 29. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. Viz shipped the 20th volume on November 21.

The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.