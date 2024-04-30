×
News
Yuruyuri Spinoff Ōmuro-ke Anime Films' Trailer Reveals 2nd Film's Songs

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Cast members perform both insert song, ending theme for film opening on June 21

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the full trailer for Ōmuro-ke dear friends, the second "mid-length" theatrical anime of Namori's Ōmuro-ke (The Ōmuro Family) spinoff manga for her Yuruyuri manga, on Tuesday. The company also revealed that voice actresses Emiri Katō, Chiwa Saito, and Rina Hidaka are performing an insert song titled "My Sunny Side!" for the film as their respective characters. Voice actresses Chiwa Saito, Sumire Uesaka, Nao Tōyama, and Aoi Yūki are performing the ending theme song "Patchwork et Cetera!" as their characters.

omure-ke-dear-friends
Image via Ōmuro-ke anime's Twitter account
© なもり・一迅社／「大室家」製作委員会

Ōmuro-ke dear friends film will premiere on June 21.

The first film, Ōmuro-ke dear sisters, premiered on February 2. The two anime films are each 40 minutes in length.

The main cast includes Chiwa Saito as eldest sister Nadeshiko Ōmuro, Emiri Katō as middle child Sakurako Ōmuro, and youngest sister Rina Hidaka as Hanako Ōmuro. All three are reprising their roles from past Yuruyuri anime.

Additional cast includes:

Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Nisekoi, Monogatari Series Second Season, Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World) is directing and handling the storyboards at Passione and Studio Lings. Masahiro Yokotani (Sakura Quest, Free! Eternal Summer, The Devil Is a Part-Timer!) is supervising and writing the scripts. Kazuyuki Ueda (Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic, Hinako Note, BanG Dream!) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato (In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki, Lost Song) is composing the music. Lantis is credited for music production.

The main Yuruyuri manga inspired three television anime seasons. The manga also inspired the Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi! original video anime, which received the two-episode Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi!+ television anime sequel before the third season debuted in 2015. The manga inspired a 10th anniversary original video anime (OVA) project in November 2019, as well as the Miniyuri net anime in September 2019.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
