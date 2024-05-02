Hetalia ~The glorious road~ Musical Reveals New Trailer, Ensemble Cast

Show runs in Kyoto from August 9-12, Osaka from August 17-19, Tokyo from August 24-September 8

The staff for Hetalia ~The glorious road~ , the third stage musical adaptation of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia - Axis Powers manga, revealed the ensemble cast and a new promotional video on Wednesday:

The ensemble cast includes:

Shо̄ji Nakada

Naoki Machida

Masaya Itо̄

Tomohiro Matsuzaki

Mashū Ankyū

Musashi Maruyama

Hiroki Funahashi

Kо̄ta О̄shima

The main cast includes:

Ryōki Nagae as North Italy

as North Italy Yusuke Ueda as Germany

Ryuuko Isogai as America

Daisuke Hirose as England

as England Juri Aikawa as France

as France Yuki Yamaoki as Russia

Gaku Takamoto as Prussia

as Prussia Yûta Higuchi as South Italy/Romano

Tooru Isono as Netherlands

The show will run at the Kyoto Theater in Kyoto from August 9-12, at Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka from August 17-19, and at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo from August 24-September 8.

Image via Hetalia musical's website © 日丸屋秀和／集英社・ミュージカル「ヘタリアFW」製作委員会

Hetalia

Hetalia ~The world is wonderful~

Hetalia ~The Fantastic World~

The new musical is the third installment from the new series ofmusical adaptations. The first musical from the new series, titled, ran in December 2021. The second musical titledran in April 2023. Both musical stage plays ran in Tokyo and Osaka.

The franchise has inspired a series of stage musicals in Japan. The previous musical, Musical Hetalia Final Live ~A World in the Universe~ , ran in March 2018.

The new anime of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia World Stars manga debuted in April 2021.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise. The manga launched in Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga resumed in Shonen Jump+ in April 2021. Shueisha has published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Himaruya launched a new manga about Japanese prime ministers in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. in December 2020.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .

