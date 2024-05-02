Otakon 2024 to Host Manga Artist Hinoki Kino

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff of Otakon revealed on Wednesday that it will host manga artist Kino at this year's event.

Kino launched the manga adaptation of Tо̄ko Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu 's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! ( Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijō wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyū Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu o Mankitsu Suru ) light novel series on Overlap 's Comic Gardo manga website in December 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series. The series inspired a television anime on January 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in the West.

Kino launched the manga adaptation of Atsuko Asano 's nine-volume novel series No. 6 in ARIA in 2011 after providing the illustrations for the novels. Kodansha USA published the No. 6 manga in North America, and the company released the ninth and final volume in October 2014.

Kino launched the Setsuna Graffiti manga in Aria in July 2014, and ended it in December 2015.

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.



Source: Press release