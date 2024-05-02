Seven Seas Offers Audiobooks for I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, I'm in Love with the Villainess, 4 Other Titles

Seven Seas announced today the company is launching audiobook adaptations under its audiobook imprint Siren of Yoru Sumino 's I Want to Eat Your Pancreas , I Had That Same Dream Again , At Night, I Become a Monster , Ryōsuke Nanasaki 's Until I Meet My Husband memoir, Inori and Hanagata 's I’m in Love with the Villainess: She’s so Cheeky for a Commoner , and Sumire Saiga and Saya Shirosaki 's Loyal Soldier, Lustful Beast novels. The audiobooks are set to debut this summer.

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Yoru Sumino

Title:Creator:Release Date: July 18Summary: A high school boy finds the diary of his classmate—only to discover that she's dying. Yamauchi Sakura has been silently suffering from a pancreatic disease, and now exactly one person outside her family knows. He swears to her that he won't tell anyone what he learned, and the shared secret brings them closer together in this deeply moving, first-person story that traces their developing relationship in Sakura's final months of life. This novel was also adapted into a bestselling manga and an animated film.

The audiobook is narrated by Paul Dateh ( Dress-Up Darling ).

I Had That Same Dream Again

Yoru Sumino

Title:Creator:Release Date: May 30Summary: An unhappy girl who engages in self-harm, a woman ostracized by society, and an old woman looking to live out her twilight years in peace—what could three such different people have in common? That's what grade schooler Koyanagi Nanoka is trying to find out. Assigned by her teacher to define what “happiness” means to her, Nanoka sets out to get to know these three strangers—and through them, perhaps, come to know herself too. This novel was also adapted into an Eisner-nominated manga.

The audiobook is narrated by Phoebe Strole.

At Night, I Become a Monster

Yoru Sumino

Title:Creator:Release Date: June 20Summary: Every night, Adachi transforms into a nightmarish creature—and every morning, he reverts to human form. When he encounters his ostracized classmate Yano Satsuki in his monstrous state, the two develop a peculiar bond. But daylight brings its own form of terrors. Which is worse, the monsters at night or the cruel realities of the classroom by day?

The audiobook is narrated by Michael Crouch ( Pokémon , Yu-Gi-Oh! ).

Until I Meet My Husband

Ryōsuke Nanasaki

Ryōsuke Nanasaki

Title:Creator:Release Date: June 6Summary:married his husband in 2016 in the first religiously recognized same-sex wedding in Japanese history. This collection of essays follows Ryousuke's search for love on the journey to his extraordinary marriage. From unrequited junior high crushes to awkward dating sites to finally finding a community, Ryousuke's heartfelt reflections on his coming-of-age as a young gay man in Hokkaido will touch readers all over the world. This memoir was also adapted into a bestselling manga.

The audiobook is narrated by Dateh.

I’m in Love with the Villainess: She’s so Cheeky for a Commoner

Inori

Hanagata

Title:Creators:Release Date: June 13Summary: Claire François has it all: beauty, brains, and the blood of nobility. As the daughter of a high-ranking noble, she takes her status and the according responsibilities with utmost seriousness—even as the king threatens to undermine his realm's stability with his visions of “meritocracy.” Claire is nevertheless prepared to take this societal change in stride, until one of the new commoner students at her elite academy, Rae Taylor, turns her life upside down. Everything about Rae confounds Claire, from her behavior to her intellect to her bizarre fixation on Claire herself. Little does she realize just how much Rae will change her world, and how much she'll change Rae in turn.

The audiobook is narrated by Courtney Shaw , who also narrated the original I'm in Love with the Villainess audiobooks.

Loyal Soldier, Lustful Beast

Sumire Saiga

Saya Shirosaki

Title:Creators:Release Date: July 4Summary: Noblewoman Giselle's world is turned upside down when she's summoned to serve as the king's prized concubine. Her heart already belongs to her manservant, Wallace, a soldier who worships the ground she walks on. Just as Giselle accepts that their blissful days are numbered, Wallace steals into her room in the palace with a desperate, hungry gaze. Spending the night with him is tantamount to treason...but their love is not one so easily denied.

The audiobook is narrated by Stella Dorro.

