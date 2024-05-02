Shout! Studios Release Speed Racer Anime on Digital Platforms on June 1

Image courtesy of Shout! Studios © Tatsunoko Production

Speed Racer

Mach Go Go Go

announced on Thursday that it will release the) anime on digital platforms on June 1. The company is releasing both the English-dubbed version and the original Japanese versionon video-on-demand.

Funimation previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc/DVD in 2017. Its original release only had English audio, but a later Collector's Edition featured both the English and original Japanese versions.

Funimation announced its license of the series in 2015. At that time, the company announced that it would release the anime for the first time on Blu-ray Disc and in Japanese with English subtitles. The collection includes episodes that had not yet been released in North America.

The 1967-68 car-racing anime Mach Go Go Go was licensed by Trans-Lux and released in the United States in 1967 as Speed Racer . The worldwide rights for the Speed Racer property reverted to Tatsunoko Production from American licensing company Speed Racer Enterprises (SRE) in 2011, though Tatsunoko filed lawsuits against SRE to uphold the reversion, and they were not dismissed until 2014.

Entertainment news websites Variety and The Hollywood Reporter reported in May 2022 that the Speed Racer anime was getting a live-action series at Apple by J.J. Abrams ( Star Wars, Star Trek ).

In 2008, the Wachowskis (The Matrix, Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending) directed an American live-action film adaptation of Speed Racer .

Source: Press release