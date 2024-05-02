Singer, Voice Actress Suzuko Mimori Moves to the U.S.

Mimori intends to continue voice roles, singing career

Image via Hibiki © Bushiroad Move © HiBiKi

Voice actress and singerannounced on heraccount on Thursday that she is moving to the United States this summer.

She acknowledges that the move will mean that her voice work will not necessarily stay the same as before, but that she will strive to continue performing her roles to the best off her ability. She also added that her singing career will not end.

Mimori is well-known for her roles in various Bushiroad properties, including such roles as Milky Holmes ' Sherlock Shellingford, Revue Starlight 's Hikari Kagura, BanG Dream! 's Yuri Oshigome, Cardfight!! Vanguard 's Kourin, Future Card Buddyfight 's Hanako Mikado, and Luck & Logic 's Logigraph. She has also performed theme songs for many of these anime. Perhaps her best known anime role remains Umi Sonoda from Love Live! School idol project , one of the main characters in the first anime for the now long-running Love Live! franchise . Her other anime roles include Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1: Reunion 's Sora Takenouchi, Healin' Good Precure 's Cure Earth/Asumi Fūrin, Teekyū 's Kanae Shinjō, and Yuruyuri 's Himawari Furutani.

Mimori married professional wrestler Kazuchika Okada in 2019. Okada, who is also known by his "Rainmaker" persona, previously worked under the Bushiroad -owned New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) promotion. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2022. Okada left NJPW earlier this year and officially joined All Elite Wrestling in the United States in March.