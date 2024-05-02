Super Nintendo World at Orlando's Epic Universe Theme Park to Include Donkey Kong Country Area

Videos introduce "Mine-Cart Madness," "Yoshi's Adventure" rides

Universal Studios Orlando revealed on Thursday that Super Nintendo World at its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park will feature the new area based on the Donkey Kong Country (DKC) game. The park's YouTube channel streamed videos that introduce Super Nintendo World with both real footage and animation. Based on the videos, Orlando's Super Nintendo World is planned to be similar to the version in Universal Studios Hollywood, but with new additions. The new rides include "Mine-Cart Madness," a rollercoaster in the DKC area featuring Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong, and "Yoshi's Adventure," a family ride with Yoshi that was previously only located in Universal Studios Japan .

Universal Studios Japan

The DKC area inwas delayed from spring 2024 to the second half of 2024. The staff will announce a new opening date in the future when it is decided.

Super Nintendo World opened at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in February 2023. Attractions include Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets, and interactive features using Power-Up Bands.

Universal Studios Japan 's Super Nintendo World area officially opened in March 2021. The park had originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to prevent crowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. According to NHK , the park invested over 6 billion yen (about US$56 million) in the new area to raise attendance to record levels. Construction began in 2017.

The first phase of the Super Nintendo World area opened with two rides named "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge" and "Yoshi's Adventure." Visitors to the attractions are given magnetic Power-Up Bands that allow visitors to interact with the attractions, such as hitting real-life "? Blocks." The wristbands are able to keep track of scores (including a park-wide ranking board), coins, and stars from various rides, and they can interact with a "game console."

The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo -themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks.

Universal Studios ' Epic Universe theme park in Orlando is scheduled to open in early 2025. The new park was initially scheduled to open in 2023 before construction delays took place due to COVID-19.