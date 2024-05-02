News
Yona of the Dawn Stage Play Musical Reveals Cast, July 20 Opening
posted on by Alex Mateo
The musical stars:
- Mirei Hoshina/Aya Akane as Yona
- Keisuke Kaminaga/Ryо̄no Kusachi as Haku
- Rui Kihara as Kija
- Shion Yoshitaka as Sinha
- Shō Katō as Jae-ha
- DION as Jeno
- Tsukasa Hiryū as Yun
- Hisanori Satо̄ as Tae-Jun
- Daisuke Yanase as Keum-ji
- Shinji Rachi as Su-Won
- Miyuki Tsurugi as Gi-Gan
Aoto Tani will write the script, and Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi will direct the musical. Masato Kamata will serve as music director and compose the music. Shinji Uchi will serve as choreographer.
The last stage play ran in November 2018 at Tokyo's EX Theater Roppongi, starring Nogizaka46 member Rina Ikoma as Yona and DISH// band member Masaki Yabe as Hak.
An earlier stage play ran in March 2016. Risa Niigaki and Yūya Matsushita starred as Yona and Hak, respectively.
Kusanagi — the creator of Mugen Spiral, Game X Rush, and NG Life — launched the Yona of the Dawn manga in 2009. The 43rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 20.
Viz Media licensed the manga and describes the story: "A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom—now she must rise and fight for her throne!"
The series has also inspired a 24-episode anime and several original anime DVDs.
Sources: Yona of the Dawn musical's website, Comic Natalie