Yona of the Dawn Stage Play Musical Reveals Cast, July 20 Opening

Image via Yona of the Dawn musical's Twitter account © 草凪みずほ・白泉社／ミュージカル『暁のヨナ』製作委員会

Yona of the Dawn

The official website for the new musical stage play of's) manga announced on Thursday that the musical will play at Tokyo's Theater H from July 20-28. The website also revealed the cast.

The musical stars:

Mirei Hoshina /Aya Akane as Yona

/Aya Akane as Yona Keisuke Kaminaga/Ryо̄no Kusachi as Haku

Rui Kihara as Kija

Shion Yoshitaka as Sinha

Shō Katō as Jae-ha

DION as Jeno

Tsukasa Hiryū as Yun

Hisanori Satо̄ as Tae-Jun

Daisuke Yanase as Keum-ji

Shinji Rachi as Su-Won

Miyuki Tsurugi as Gi-Gan

Aoto Tani will write the script, and Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi will direct the musical. Masato Kamata will serve as music director and compose the music. Shinji Uchi will serve as choreographer.

The last stage play ran in November 2018 at Tokyo's EX Theater Roppongi, starring Nogizaka46 member Rina Ikoma as Yona and DISH// band member Masaki Yabe as Hak.

An earlier stage play ran in March 2016. Risa Niigaki and Yūya Matsushita starred as Yona and Hak, respectively.

Kusanagi — the creator of Mugen Spiral , Game X Rush , and NG Life — launched the Yona of the Dawn manga in 2009. The 43rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 20.

Viz Media licensed the manga and describes the story: "A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom—now she must rise and fight for her throne!"

The series has also inspired a 24-episode anime and several original anime DVDs.