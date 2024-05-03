Tsukihime Remake's English PS4 Artbook to Ship With Alterations

Switch version's artbook releases without alterations; no alterations to actual game for both versions

Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-

Tsukihime

The official English Twitter account for the English release of, the remake of'svisual novel game, announced on Thursday that the game's Physical Limited Edition for the4 will release with two altered pages for the included artbook, while the Physical Limited Edition for the Switch will release without the alterations. The post explained the changes are due to "differing platform publishing policies."

The announcement clarified that the content of the actual game for both versions will remain unchanged.

The game will release in the West for PS4 and Switch on June 27.

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Switch in August 2021, and has sold 300,000 units as of January earlier this year.

The game features a different voice cast from the 2003 Lunar Legend Tsukihime television anime adaptation:

New characters and cast members include Ai Kayano as Noel and Ayane Sakura as Mario Gallo Bestino.

Kinoko Nasu returned to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi also returned as the character designer. ReoNa performed the game's theme songs "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) and "Juvenile" with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable animated the opening.

Aniplex of America describes the story:

Tsukihime follows the story of Shiki Tohno, a high school student who begins to see 'lines of death' after suffering an accident as a child. Following the death of his father, Shiki moves back home to live with his sister, Akiha Tohno, and begins to uncover dark truths lurking in his hometown. See the reimagined world of Tsukihime through Shiki's eyes as he unravels mysterious killings and meets both fan-favorite and unexpected new characters.

Aniplex released the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch version of Type-Moon 's Mahōtsukai no Yoru ( Witch on the Holy Night ) visual novel game in the West in December 2022, marking the first time a Type-Moon visual novel has ever released officially with an English translation. Witch on the Holy Night was one of the first collaborations between Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi in the mid-90s, preceding their founding of Type-Moon . Initially a novel, Nasu and Takeuchi only showed the draft to friends and did not officially release it. Type-Moon eventually developed it into a visual novel with graphics by Hirokazu Koyama that shipped in April 2012, with two sequels planned. The game is inspiring an anime film by ufotable .

Source: Tsukihime Remake's official English Twitter account via Siliconera