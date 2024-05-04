27th Detective Conan Film Becomes 2nd in Franchise to Pass 10 Billion Yen

Film sells 7.32 million tickets

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The film has sold 7.32 million tickets and earned 10.5 billion yen (about US$68.6 million) in its first 22 days. This is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, butearned it two days faster thandid.

Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film opened on April 12, and sold 2,274,333 tickets and earned 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days. The amount exceeded the opening weekend of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film that opened last year, making it the new best three-day opening for the franchise. The new film also has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan, beating HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle .

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine sold 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million at the time) in its first three days. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen, having earned a total of 13.88 billion yen. The film is the 18th highest-earning film ever in Japan, and was the third highest-earning film in Japan in 2023.

TMS Entertainment describes the story of Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram :

A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief, that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family's collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword? Coincidentally the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after Onoe family's hidden treasure. The grandfather of Onoe family's patriarch was deeply involved with the army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could “change the course of war” somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile, Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha… In the North among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!

AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).