Live-Action Dear Sa-chan Show Adds 3 Cast Members

The official website for the live-action series of Iori Asaga 's Dear Sa-chan ( Sacchan, Boku wa. ) manga revealed a new visual and more cast members on Tuesday.

The new cast members include (from left to right in image above):

Ren Ishikawa as Shino Kunikida

Keito Kimura (previously announced) as Kyōsuke Katagiri

Hinano Nakayama as Sachi Osanai

Dōri Sakurada as Kaname Kunikida

The series will premiere onin Japan on June 4. After the series'premiere, it will debut on thechannel in Japan on June 11 at 11:56 p.m. (10:56 a.m. EDT). The series is slated to roll out internationally.

Izuru Kumasaka, Miki Tomita, and Noriaki Kosuge are directing the series. Rieko Ōbayashi and Saki Kuniyoshi are writing the scripts. Nanaka Hakomori and Nene Kumada are producing.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga and describes the manga:

Dear Sa-chan, if only I'd had sex with you that time, perhaps I wouldn't have wandered down this disastrous path. A story of true love and it's downfall, brought to life by an unconventional protege.

Asasga launched the manga in July 2019 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ web manga site. The manga ended in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2019, and the fourth and final volume in November 2020.



