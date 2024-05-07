Kadokawa Establishes New Anime Studio Bellnox Films

New studio starts operations on July 1

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that it is establishing a new animation production studio called Bellnox Films this month, and the studio will formally start its operations on July 1.

Image via Kadokawa's website © Kadokawa

Koji Kajita , a former head of Gonzo and a founder and president of david production , is serving as the representative director and president of Bellnox Films.

The new production studio aims to incorporate a "new production style" and evolve the industry via a new system that is not limited by the job titles or fields of traditional anime production..

Kajita stated that he wants to work towards making the animation production industry more systematic and rational, allowing it to grow flexibly. With this aim, Bellnox Films is focusing on "creating beneficial works."

Bellnox Films is Kadokawa 's fifth anime production studio, after the subsidiaries ENGI , Studio KADAN , and Raging Bull , as well as the affiliated company Kinema Citrus .

Sources: Kadokawa, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.