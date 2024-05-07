Nintendo to Announce Switch Successor by March 2025

Switch has sold 141.32 million units

presidentrevealed with a post on the officialaccount on Tuesday that the company will announce the successor to the Switch console within the company's current fiscal year, which ends on March 21, 2025.

The post also notes that the company will hold a regular Nitnendo Direct streaming presentation in June, but that it will not have information on the planned Switch successor.

Nintendo also announced with its latest financial highlights on Tuesday that the Switch has sold 141.32 million units, while software sales for the console amount to 1.23582 billion units.

Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe reported earlier this year in February that the Switch successor will launch in early 2025. After the report, Video Games Chronicle (VGC), Eurogamer, and Bloomberg also cited sources who corroborated that report. Bloomberg said a Nintendo spokesperson said the company has nothing to comment on.

BNN Bloomberg had reported in January that according to analyst Hiroshi Hayase from the technology research and advisory group Omdia, Nintendo would launch a new game console this year with an 8-inch LCD screen. Hayase said at the time the new device would be responsible for a doubling in shipments of "amusement displays" this year.

According to Bloomberg, Sharp stated in May 2023 it was supplying LCD panels to and was working closely with a maker of an upcoming console.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) released the results of its 12th annual "State of the Game Industry Survey" last month, which surveyed more than 3,000 game developers about their work and about the industry. In the survey 8% of developers stated they are developing for the successor to the Nintendo Switch, and 32% said the successor is the platform that mosts interests them right now.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017.

The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022. It now stands behind only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS.