Kagiji Kumanomata's Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga to return in June with new arc

© Kagiji Kumanomata, Shogakukan

Maōjō de Oyasumi

This year's 24th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga will go on hiatus and will return in the magazine's 28th issue in June, with a new arc titled "Mazoku Zentai Kaigi" (Demon Clan General Meeting). The magazine stated that the hiatus is for Kumanomata to get "sound sleep."

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and will release the 24th volume on June 11. Viz Media describes the manga's story:

A captured princess just wants a good night's sleep! Shhh... Kidnapped by the Demon King and imprisoned in his castle, Princess Syalis is...bored. She decides to while away the hours sleeping, but getting a good night's rest turns out to be a lot of work! She begins by fashioning a DIY pillow out of the fur of her Teddy Demon guards and an "air mattress" from the magical Shield of the Wind. The princess's hapless demonic guards soon discover that their captive expects to be treated like, well a princess. Things go from bad to worse—for her captors—when some of Princes Syalis's schemes end in her untimely—if temporary—demise and she chooses the Forbidden Grimoire for her bedtime reading...

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 27th compiled book volume on March 18.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

