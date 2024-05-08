News
Kagiji Kumanomata's Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Manga Goes on Hiatus
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and will release the 24th volume on June 11. Viz Media describes the manga's story:
A captured princess just wants a good night's sleep! Shhh...
Kidnapped by the Demon King and imprisoned in his castle, Princess Syalis is...bored.
She decides to while away the hours sleeping, but getting a good night's rest turns out to be a lot of work! She begins by fashioning a DIY pillow out of the fur of her Teddy Demon guards and an "air mattress" from the magical Shield of the Wind. The princess's hapless demonic guards soon discover that their captive expects to be treated like, well a princess. Things go from bad to worse—for her captors—when some of Princes Syalis's schemes end in her untimely—if temporary—demise and she chooses the Forbidden Grimoire for her bedtime reading...
The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 27th compiled book volume on March 18.
The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Source: Weekly Shonen Sunday issue 24