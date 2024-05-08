×
News
Live-Action Film of Risa Itou's Hey Hey Pitan! Manga Reveals More Cast, New Trailer

posted on by Anita Tai
Film premieres on June 21

The staff for the live-action adaptation of Risa Itou's Hey Hey Pitan! manga titled Oi Handsome!! (Hey Handsome!!) revealed additional cast members for the movie on April 26.

gmaoxvhaiaabgzk
Image via Oi Handsome!! Twitter account
© 2024映画「おいハンサム!!」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (top row, left to right):

(Second row, left to right)

Previously announced cast members include:

The film screens in theaters in Japan on June 21.

Masatoshi Yamaguchi (Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler) is directing and penning the script. Tomoyuki Miyagawa (Black Fox) of Japan Film Broadcasting serves as executive producer.

The live-action television series adaptation Oi Handsome!! of Hey Pitan! premiered in January 2022. The series got a second season that premiered on April 6.

Itou launched the Hey Hey Pitan! spinoff manga in Kodansha's Kiss magazine in May 2018. Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled book volume on October 23.

The original Hey Pitan! series in Kodansha's Kiss magazine in 1998. The series ended in March 2018.

Sources: Toei Movies' YouTube channel, Oi Handsome!!'s Twitter account, Comic Natalie

