Live-Action Film of Risa Itou's Hey Hey Pitan! Manga Reveals More Cast, New Trailer
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the live-action adaptation of Risa Itou's Hey Hey Pitan! manga titled Oi Handsome!! (Hey Handsome!!) revealed additional cast members for the movie on April 26.
The newly announced cast members are (top row, left to right):
- Shūhei Nomura as Isao
- Ryubi Miyase as Takao
- Tatsuya Fujiwara as Hara
(Second row, left to right)
- Yuki Matsushita as Takao's mother
- Seiji Rokkaku as Takao's father
- Akiyoshi Nakao as Mysterious Man
Previously announced cast members include:
- Kōtarō Yoshida as Gentaro Ito
- MEGUMI plays Chizuru
- Haruka Kinami plays Yuka
- Yui Sakuma plays Rika
- Rena Takeda plays Mika
The film screens in theaters in Japan on June 21.
Masatoshi Yamaguchi (Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler) is directing and penning the script. Tomoyuki Miyagawa (Black Fox) of Japan Film Broadcasting serves as executive producer.
The live-action television series adaptation Oi Handsome!! of Hey Pitan! premiered in January 2022. The series got a second season that premiered on April 6.
Itou launched the Hey Hey Pitan! spinoff manga in Kodansha's Kiss magazine in May 2018. Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled book volume on October 23.
The original Hey Pitan! series in Kodansha's Kiss magazine in 1998. The series ended in March 2018.
Sources: Toei Movies' YouTube channel, Oi Handsome!!'s Twitter account, Comic Natalie