Mamoru Oshii, Yoshitaka Amano's Angel's Egg Anime Gets 4K Remaster

Remaster celebrates 40th anniversary with new scan of 35mm film print

Tokuma Shoten announced on Wednesday that it is producing a 4K remaster of Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano 's 1985 anime Angel's Egg ( Tenshi no Tamago ). The remaster is based on a new scan of a 35mm film print of the anime. The announcement did not reveal how the remaster will be eventually shown, such as through hypothetical film screenings or home video releases.

Image via PR Times © 🄫押井守・天野喜孝・徳間書店・徳間ジャパンコミュニケーションズ

Oshii himself is supervising the remaster, which celebrates the anime's upcoming 40th anniversary.

The Angel's Egg original video anime ( OVA ) launched in Japan in 1985. Oshii directed the OVA at Studio DEEN . Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano conceived the story, and Oshii wrote the screenplay and directed. Amano also handled the art direction. Hiroshi Hasegawa , Masao Kobayashi , Mitsunori Miura , and Yutaka Wada produced the film. Yoshihiro Kanno composed the music.

The Japan Society hosted a screening of the film at its museum in New York City on September 10 last year. The Japan Society describes the story:

Taking place in a seemingly quiescent time, two nameless strangers—a girl bearing a mystical egg and a man with a cruciate cane—journey across a primordial realm of decadent ruins, primitive fish and fossilized relics. An allegorical fantasy enriched by symbolism and biblical allusion, Oshii's beautifully melancholic OVA ruminates on the tragic underpinnings of existence in a world untouched by God.

Prior to last year's screening by The Japan Society, the anime had not received a release in the West in its original form. Carl Colpaert's live-action/animated 1987 film In the Aftermath spliced footage from the film.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie