Sega Announces Sonic Rumble Battle Royale Mobile Game

Sega announced a new battle royale mobile game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise titled Sonic Rumble , slated for release this winter. There will be a closed beta test from May 24-26. Sega streamed an announcement trailer:

The game features 32-player battle royale challenges. Players control toy versions of characters from throughout the franchise . There will also be customization and avatars.

Sega and Rovio ( Angry Birds ) are collaborating on the title. Sonic recently had a collaboration in the Angry Birds games.

Netflix added Sega 's Sonic Mania Plus game on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix Games service on Tuesday.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 17. The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Source: Press release