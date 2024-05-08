Seven Seas Licenses The Second Alpha, My Kitten is a Picky Eater, A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO, More

The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him , 100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Death manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed Yofune Shibue's The Second Alpha manga, Migiri Miki 's My Kitten is a Picky Eater manga, Tabireco's The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him manga, Touya and chibi 's A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO light novels, and Anji Matono 's 100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Death manga.

When alpha Morita Souichi prepared for his first day at a brand-new job, he never expected to discover his destined mate! After a literal run-in with his coworker, Matsumoto Takashi, Morita instantly knows that the other man is not only an omega but the person he is meant to be with. There's only one problem: the ring on Matsumoto's finger. Yet suddenly, Matsumoto goes into heat, and Morita's alpha instincts take over. As they lay entwined together, he hears Matsumoto's tearful apology to someone named “Haruma.” Is this alpha-omega pair destined for failure?

will release Yofune Shibue'sdigitally as well as physically in a single large-trim edition in November as part of thelabel.describes the manga:

Libre Publishing released the manga's one compiled book volume in February 2020.



A kitten, on the verge of death, lies in the snow, only to be rescued by a kind young man, Mano Taiyo. Nursing the ailing kitten back to health, Taiyo names his new charge “Yuki.” As a first time pet owner, however, Taiyo struggles with Yuki's very particular palate. This picky kitty refuses to go anywhere near store-bought cat food! There's only one option left: while he's never cooked a single meal in his life, Taiyo resolves to make a meal worthy of his adorable new feline friend!

will release the first volume of's) manga digitally and in print in November 2024.describes the manga:

Miki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Manga Mee manga app in 2020, and it is ongoing. Shueisha released the manga's 11th volume on January 25.



Kururi is a super-elite succubus looking to devour her one-thousandth man, but it can't be just any old shmuck! She wants to harvest the energy of a primo virgin. That should be easy, right? After all, no man's ever been able to refuse her charms...until she meets Jien, an ascetic monk in training. He proves immune to her potent aphrodisiac, forcing her to whip out every sexy trick in the book (and even invent some new ones). It's a battle of wills as their worlds collide!

will release the first volume of Tabireco's) manga both digitally and in print in August 2024 under itsimprint.describes the manga:

Tabireco launched the manga in Kodansha 's Yanmga Web manga website in July 2022, and ended it on January 19. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume on April 18.



It's three hundred years before Fia and her friends' adventures in Náv, and Princess Serafina, the blind second princess of the land, lives hidden away in the forest. With only the forest spirits and her cousin, the young knight captain Sirius Ulysses, to keep her company, Serafina leads a peaceful life. But one day, an incident causes mysterious powers to awaken within her, and Serafina takes her first steps on the path that will ultimately lead her to becoming the one and only Great Saint!]

will release the first novel volume ofand's) light novels digitally and in print in December 2024 as part of its Airship imprint.describes the novels:

The novel series is a prequel to Touya and chibi 's A Tale of the Secret Saint ( Tensei Shita Daiseijo wa, Seijo de Aru Koto wo Hitakakusu ) light novel series. Earth Star Entertainment published the first novel volume of the prequel in July 2022, and the fourth volume shipped on March 15. Shiina launched a manga adaptation of the prequel novels in Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star manga website in October 2023. Earth Star Entertainment released the manga's first volume on March 13.

Touya debuted the original story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in January 2019. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the novels in print with the first volume in June 2019, with illustrations by chibi . The ninth volume shipped in October 2023. Mahito Aobe launched the novels' manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in November 2019. Earth Star Entertainment published the manga's 10th volume on March 13. Seven Seas is releasing both the original novels and its manga adaptation in English.

Forever Haunted A boy sits in a room. Alone. Telling tales of horror. One by one. Night by night. The shadows breed terror. Shall we begin? One day, an elementary school child named Yuuma tries to jump out of his classroom window. His classmate Hina stops him and, in a bid to stall for time, asks him, “Do you know the round of a hundred ghost stories?” Hina tells Yuuma about a ritual where, if you tell a hundred ghost stories, you'll see ghosts afterward. Learning this gives Yuuma a new lease on life. Chapter by chapter, he shares ghost stories with the reader, slowly but surely inching his way toward one hundred..

will release the first volume of's) manga physically in December 2024.describes the manga:

Matono launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh volume on February 9.

Sources: Press releases