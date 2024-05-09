Anime Expo Hosts World Premiere Screening of 1st Episode of GoHands' Momentary Lily Original Anime

1st episode debuts at July convention ahead of anime's January 2025 premiere

The officialaccount for theconvention announced on Tuesday that it will host a world premiere screening of the first episode of original anime at this year's convention. The anime's director) and producer Toshio Iiduka will be in attendance.had not previously announced who was directing the anime.

The anime will premiere in January 2025.

The studio most recently animated the The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime.

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had a TV series sequel, several anime films, and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

GoHands , Frontier Works , and Kadokawa 's original television anime series Hand Shakers premiered in January 2017, and had a stage play adaptation in 2018.

Frontier Works and GoHands ' original anime project W'z premiered in January 2019, and also inspired a stage play adaptation in April 2019.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.

Source: Email correspondence