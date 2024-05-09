Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top Artist Parabora Launches New Series

Yamu ni Yamarenu! debuts on June 7

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Thursday that Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top artist Parabora will launch a new series Yamu ni Yamarenu! in the magazine's July issue on June 7.

Image via Monthly Dragon Age © Parabora, Kadokawa

The announcement teases a "normal love comedy" involving assassins of love from another world, whose heroines are all yandere.

Parabora , Manzi Mazi , and Falmaro ended The Bottom-Tier Baron's Accidental Rise to the Top ( Teihen Ryūshu no Kanchigai Eiyūtan ) manga on March 14.

Overlap launched the original light novel series by writer Mazi and illustrator Falmaro in April 2020, and published the third volume in June 2021. Overlap launched Parabora 's manga adaptation on the Comic Gardo website in October 2020, and published the ninth volume on September 25.

Source: Monthly Dragon Age June issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.