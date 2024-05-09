Hiiro Kisaragi Launches Shikkoku no Neko wa Dekiakisuru Series on June 7

Prologue published in Puchi Puchi Comic on May 8

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiiro Kisaragi will launch a new series Shikkoku no Neko wa Dekiakisuru (The Jet Black Cat Dotes) in the July issue on June 7. The magazine's Puchi Puchi Comic web manga magazine supplement published the prologue the same day.

Image via Petit Comic © Hiiro Kisaragi, Shogakukan

The story follows Yui works as an expert housekeeper, who can clean any house spotlessly. There is one thing she can't stand doing, however. One day, she is called on by a particular customer.

Kisaragi launched the Please, Don't Stop It ( Onegai, Sore o Yamenaide ) manga in Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine in March 2015. Indonesian publisher Tiga Lancar Comic licensed the series in 2016.