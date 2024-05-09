KLab Announces New Bleach 'Hybrid Casual' Game

KLab announced on Thursday that it has received permission from the Bleach Production Committee to develop a completely new hybrid casual game (a game model that combines the simplicity of a casual game with the mechanics of an online game) based on the anime series. The game will release worldwide excluding mainland China, in Japanese and English languages. KLab will release more details of the game at a later date.

KLab also releases the Bleach : Brave Souls game on Android, iOS, PC via Steam , and PlayStation 4. The game launched in 2015 and has reached over 90 million downloads worldwide.

Image via Viz Media's Twitter © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot, Viz Media

Bleach

Viz Media

launchedinin 2001, and ended it in August 2016.published the manga in North America digitally in English aspublished new chapters in Japan.also published the manga in print. The manga has 130 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014. Crunchyroll and Tubi TV are no longer streaming the original series, but Hulu is streaming the series.

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ on July 8. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict will air in 2024.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.



Sources: KLab, Gamer