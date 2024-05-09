Yoshimi Sato's Kakushite! Makina-san!! Risque Manga About Android Girl Gets 2025 TV Anime

Futabasha revealed on Friday that Yoshimi Sato 's Kakushite! Makina-san!! (Hide! Makina-san!) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere next year. Futabasha unveiled a teaser visual for the anime.

Image via Comic Natalie © 里好／双葉社・「マキナさん」製作委員会

Image via Amazon © Yoshimi Sato, Futabasha

The risque romantic comedy manga's story centers on Eita, an introverthigh schooler who has a crush on the school's most popular girl Makina. When Eita finds Makina at her doorstep, he is flustered, and even more so when Makina reveals her secret: that she is a "sexaroid" robot designed for pleasure, and she is asking Eita to conduct some repairs on her discreetly. While Makina immediately tries to make a move on Eita physically, Eita struggles to contain himself, while also hiding her secret.

Sato launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in October 2022 as a full color serialization. Futabasha published the manga's third compiled book volume on Friday.

Sato launched the Crossing Time ( Fumikiri Jikan ) manga in Monthly Action in 2016, and ended in September 2021. Futabasha published nine volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll previously published the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.