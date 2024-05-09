News
Yoshimi Sato's Kakushite! Makina-san!! Risque Manga About Android Girl Gets 2025 TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Futabasha revealed on Friday that Yoshimi Sato's Kakushite! Makina-san!! (Hide! Makina-san!) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere next year. Futabasha unveiled a teaser visual for the anime.The risque romantic comedy manga's story centers on Eita, an introvert mecha otaku high schooler who has a crush on the school's most popular girl Makina. When Eita finds Makina at her doorstep, he is flustered, and even more so when Makina reveals her secret: that she is a "sexaroid" robot designed for pleasure, and she is asking Eita to conduct some repairs on her discreetly. While Makina immediately tries to make a move on Eita physically, Eita struggles to contain himself, while also hiding her secret.
Sato launched the manga in Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine in October 2022 as a full color serialization. Futabasha published the manga's third compiled book volume on Friday.
Sato launched the Crossing Time (Fumikiri Jikan) manga in Monthly Action in 2016, and ended in September 2021. Futabasha published nine volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll previously published the manga in English.
The manga inspired a television anime in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Sources: Kakushite! Makina-san!! anime's website, Comic Natalie