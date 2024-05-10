Teasing Master Takagi-san's Sōichirō Yamamoto Launches New Manga on July 12

This year's June issue of Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine announced on Saturday that Sōichirō Yamamoto ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ) will launch a new manga in the magazine's August issue on July 12. The magazine teased an image for the new series, but it did not reveal the title.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

The television anime's third season, Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ), premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block in January 2022. Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie ( Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ), the franchise 's anime film, opened in Japan in June 2022.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and film, and streamed the third season on HIDIVE . HIDIVE also streamed the English dub for the third season, which features a returning cast from Funimation 's original dub of the anime's first season. Sentai Filmworks screened the film in the U.S. in August 2022.

The manga is inspiring a live-action adaptation that premiered on Netflix on March 26.

