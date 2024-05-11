Gou Tanabe Launches Manga About H.P. Lovecraft's Randolph Carter Character in June

Tanabe ended manga based on Lovecraft's Dream Cycle stories on April 12

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine announced on Saturday that Gou Tanabe will launch a new manga temporarily titled Randolph Carter no Monogatari (pictured right in image below) in the magazine's July issue on June 12.

Image via Monthly Comic Beam's website © Kadokawa

The manga is based on the titular recurring character in H.P. Lovecraft 's works that Kadokawa states is modeled after Lovecraft himself. Randolph Carter first appeared in the "The Statement of Randolph Carter" short story in 1919.

Tanabe launched Short Stories about Dreamland manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's Dream Cycle stories on November 10, and ended the series on April 12. Kadokawa published the manga's compiled book volume on Saturday.

These manga are part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019. Dark Horse has also released a single omnibus volume of Tanabe's The Shadow Over Innsmouth manga.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space , The Haunter of the Dark , The Outsider , The Dunwich Horror , The Shadow Out of Time , and The Call of Cthulhu .

Source: Monthly Comic Beam June issue





