Until Your Bones Rot Manga Creator Yae Utsumi Launches New Series

This year's 24th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Until Your Bones Rot manga creator Yae Utsumi will launch a new series Shiganbana in the next issue on May 20.

The story follows a serial killer in pursuit of a beautiful woman.

Image via Amazon Japan © Yae Utsumi, Kodansha

Utsumi launched the The Shadows of Who We Once Were ( Nare no Hate no Bokura ) manga (pictured at right) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in November 2020. The manga ended in July 2021 and has eight volumes. Kodansha USA Publishing released the entire manga in English.

The manga inspired a live-action series in June 2023.

Utsumi serialized the Until Your Bones Rot ( Hone ga Kusaru Made ) manga on the Manga Box app from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published seven volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally, and it released the seventh volume in July 2018.

