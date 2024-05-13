Annecy Screens The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Footage in June

Film opens on December 13

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Here's a fresh new logo we baked just for you. 😘 pic.twitter.com/m54aX7N5dB — NUNEKIN KAMUI DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) May 13, 2024

Entertainment trade magazinerevealed on Monday that, the new feature film by), will show the "first publicly screened footage" of the film at this year's Annecy International Film Festival. The film's produceralso unveiled a new logo for the film.

The IndieWire website posted two more new images from the project on Monday.

This year's Annecy will take place from June 9 to June 15 in the French town of the same name. Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival.

While the film was also previewed last year at Annecy, the screening showed unfinished footage.

The film was previously slated to open on April 12, 2024, but was delayed to December 13, 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien 's Middle-Earth. New Line Cinema is producing the film in partnership with Warner Bros. Animation . Sola Entertainment is responsible for the animation studios for the film, and Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film.

Brian Cox plays Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan and protagonist. Gaia Wise plays Helm's daughter Hera. Luke Pasqualino plays Wulf, a Dunlending lord. Miranda Otto reprises her role from the original films as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, and she is also the narrator.

The cast also includes Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski.

The film is described as an original anime feature, depicting "a legendary battle that helped shape Middle-earth and set the stage" for Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings . It "explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm's Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth's most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan - Helm Hammerhand."

Joseph Chou ( Blade Runner: Black Lotus TV series) is producing, and Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews ( The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ) are writing the screenplay. The Oscar-winner Philippa Boyens , who was part of the screenwriting team on the live-action The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, is a consultant on the project.

Jason DeMarco — Adult Swim 's senior vice president and head of anime and action series as well as senior vice president in the anime and action series/longform department at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios — is a producer on the film, and he confirmed that the film is in 2D.

